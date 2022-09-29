ACT Advisors LLC. Has $314,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ACT Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

