ACT Advisors LLC. Has $314,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ACT Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:MDT opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.