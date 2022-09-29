ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 2,097 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ACT Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

