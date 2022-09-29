adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Up 2.3%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €130.98 ($133.65) and last traded at €130.24 ($132.90). 1,020,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €127.30 ($129.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €155.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €175.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

