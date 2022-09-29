Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 8.8%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.48. 779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 626,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.68.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 467.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 44,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,478,000 after buying an additional 48,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

