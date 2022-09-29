ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $26.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Westpark Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN opened at $19.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $966.57 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 77,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ADTRAN by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Recommended Stories

