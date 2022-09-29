Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.26

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.26 and last traded at $65.51, with a volume of 267425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

