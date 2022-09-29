Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.26

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.26 and last traded at $65.51, with a volume of 267425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.
A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
