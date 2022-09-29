AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Buys 7,710 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust accounts for about 0.4% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 3,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

