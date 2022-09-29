AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Protective Life Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SMLP. StockNews.com lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMLP traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,673. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $99.06 million during the quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

