aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $113.78 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012753 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010620 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

