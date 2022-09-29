Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 10%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 164,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,173,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AFRM. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Affirm Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 48.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

