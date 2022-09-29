AGA Token (AGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $234,076.02

AGA Token (AGA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One AGA Token coin can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AGA Token has a total market capitalization of $234,076.02 and approximately $123.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AGA Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AGA Token

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 3,600,000 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com.

Buying and Selling AGA Token

