AHL Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 254.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,758,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.45. 93,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

