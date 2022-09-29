AHL Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,020 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.05. 1,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

