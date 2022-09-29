AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 73,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 288,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
AIM ImmunoTech Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 12,563.70%.
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
