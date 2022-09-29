AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 73,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 288,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 12,563.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

