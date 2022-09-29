AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIMGet Rating) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 73,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 288,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 12,563.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Articles

