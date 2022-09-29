Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 11,635 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34.

On Monday, August 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.6 %

ABNB traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.66. 4,249,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,795. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,247.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 82,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

