Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Airgain by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 124,716 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Airgain Stock Performance
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
