Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASEKY stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. Aisin has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $41.19.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

