AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

Shares of AKTAF remained flat at $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.29.

About AKITA Drilling



AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

See Also

