Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$15.75

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$19.00 to C$15.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

TSE:ASTL traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,539. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$944.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$8.53 and a twelve month high of C$17.27.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.