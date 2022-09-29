Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 134,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,858,688 shares.The stock last traded at $11.12 and had previously closed at $11.60.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.