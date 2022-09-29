Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

