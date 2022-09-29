All.me (ME) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

All.me (ME) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One All.me coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. All.me has a total market cap of $193.00 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All.me has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About All.me

All.me was first traded on December 27th, 2017. All.me’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. All.me’s official website is all.me/?form=sign_up. All.me’s official Twitter account is @allmeinfo.

All.me Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “All.me is a digital network for blogging, monetization, and shopping. Users can either upload or search for trending topics, social media, fashion, fitness, and other creative content. The concept of the project is to reward users for viewing ads. The reward size is directly related to the activity of the user and their popularity on the network. Social network application is available for download via App Store and Google Play.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All.me directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All.me should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All.me using one of the exchanges listed above.

