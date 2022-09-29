Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.89

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.89 and last traded at $74.28, with a volume of 7806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.51.
In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,896 shares of company stock worth $521,593. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $65,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
