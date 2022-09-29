Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.89

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.89 and last traded at $74.28, with a volume of 7806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,896 shares of company stock worth $521,593. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $65,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

