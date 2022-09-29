Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,645 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $45.35 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

