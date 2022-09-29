Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $39.93 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

