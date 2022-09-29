Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

