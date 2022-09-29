Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $203,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 41.8% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 94,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $236.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.98. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

