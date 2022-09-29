Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

