AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AWF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 170,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

