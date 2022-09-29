AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.52 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $15.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 136.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

