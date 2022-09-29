Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.64.

NYSE ALLY opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

