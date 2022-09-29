Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Almonty Industries stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,583. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

