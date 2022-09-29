Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Almonty Industries Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Almonty Industries stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,583. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almonty Industries (ALMTF)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.