Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Almonty Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Almonty Industries stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,583. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.