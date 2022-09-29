Alpha Coin (ALPHA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.94 Million

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $40.94 million and $13,197.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,465.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00596582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00597732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00253375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00046128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram | Discord | Defipulse Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

