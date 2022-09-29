Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Read More
