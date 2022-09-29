Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Down to $14.23

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $12.00. Altus Power shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 98,967 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Altus Power Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 247,897 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $10,711,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $6,256,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

