Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Down to $14.23

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $12.00. Altus Power shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 98,967 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 247,897 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $10,711,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $6,256,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
