Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.96

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Amada Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.45 million for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.13%.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

