Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Trading Down 3.6%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

