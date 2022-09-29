American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $16.11 on Monday. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $260.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

