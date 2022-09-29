Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.30. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

