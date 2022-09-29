Analysts Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $321.67

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:ITGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.67.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $281.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Gartner (NYSE:ITGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

