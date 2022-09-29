Analysts Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $321.67

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.67.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gartner Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $281.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.