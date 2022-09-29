Analysts Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Price Target at $218.80

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 2.2 %

IEX opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

