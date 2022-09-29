Analysts Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) PT at GBX 1,140

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,140 ($13.77).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Susan Davy acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). In other news, insider Susan Davy acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). Also, insider Paul Boote sold 2,906 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.84), for a total transaction of £28,478.80 ($34,411.31). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47 shares of company stock worth $183,436.

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 784.91 ($9.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16,000.00. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 768.50 ($9.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 959.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,010.94.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

