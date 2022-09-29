Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) PT at $45.75

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.20 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

