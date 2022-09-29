Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.82

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.82 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 14357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

