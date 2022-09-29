Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.82

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.82 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 14357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

