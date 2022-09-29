Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Animalcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON ANCR remained flat at GBX 252.50 ($3.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,556. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,465.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 299.69. Animalcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 245 ($2.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 428 ($5.17).

About Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. It is also involved in the wholesale and marketing of veterinary pharmaceuticals.

