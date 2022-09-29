Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APLE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

