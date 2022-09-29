AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for 1.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AptarGroup worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $96.86. 5,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,921. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $135.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

