Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $9.81 Average PT from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.81.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance
NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -159.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.