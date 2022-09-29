Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $9.81 Average PT from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -159.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

