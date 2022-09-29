Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ardea Resources Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARRRF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,484. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Ardea Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.40.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

