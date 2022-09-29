Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $97.35 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $97.35 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00088658 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065043 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031515 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018334 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001796 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007860 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000278 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is ardorplatform.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
